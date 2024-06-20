Ramaphosa's wife once worked at Zimbabwe's Parirenyatwa Hospital

News / National

by Staff reporter

South Africa's accomplished First Lady, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, was at the side of her husband Cyril Ramaphosa as he was sworn in as president of the 7th administration on Wednesday, 19 June 2024.Dressed in a silvery rose-patterned ensemble, Motsepe cut a stylish figure next to her "Buffalo" as proceedings got underway at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.Motsepe - the eldest of seven children - was born in Soweto and grew up in Mathibestad in the Northwest province.She is the sister of mogul and billionaire Patrice Motsepe and the daughter of the late Chief Augustine Butana Chaane Motsepe, both mining magnates and owners of the Mamelodi Sundowns.The president's wife is also the sister of Bridgette Radebe, the wife of former minister of energy Jeff Radebe.An accomplished professionalOur First Lady obtained her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and later pursued a Masters degree in Public Health in Maternal Child Health and Aging from the prestigious Harvard School of Public Health.- She also completed a Social Entrepreneurship Certificate Programme at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS).- Motsepe has worked in several hospitals, including the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and Parirenyatwa Hospital in Zimbabwe.- She also worked with the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute and served as chairperson of the Gauteng Health Department's Accreditation Committee.How Tshepo met Cyril...Motsepe tied the knot with Ramaphosa in 1996.The doctor is the president's third wife. Ramaphosa was married from 1978 to 1989 to Hope Ramaphosa, with whom he has a son, Andile, and from 1991 to 1993 to the late businesswoman Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.In an interview with Pasella, Motsepe shared that she met Ramaphosa on a blind date set up by her friends when she was 33."My friends kept saying I was getting old and needed to settle down. He was not my first choice but my sixth," Motsepe revealed in the interview.