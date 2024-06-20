Judge John Hlophe appointed leader of MK Party in Parliament

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Western Cape Judge President Mandlakayise John Hlophe has been appointed as the leader of uMkhonto Wesizwe Party in Parliament. Hlophe is known for his pro black native utterances especially on issues like land.His appointment which was revealed in an MK circular to All Caucuses, comes after 70 of the ANC MPs who decided to vote for his controversial impeachment lost their jobs as MPs.Hlophe was the longest-serving Judge President of the High Court until the ANC and DA united decided to controversially impeach him.From an academic to a high court judge at the age of 36 Hlophe was first appointed to the Western Cape High Court in 1995 before heading the division as its Judge President since 2000.Judge Hlophe's impeachment represented a systematic attack on the black intelligentsia in South Africa, orchestrated by a harmful alliance between the ANC and the DA.