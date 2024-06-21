Man sets Range Rover ablaze as couple sleeps

News / National

by Staff reporter

While Thembinkosi Ndlovu (53) and his wife Soneni Ndlovu (51) were sleeping at their home in Selbourne Park, Bulawayo, they were awakened by a loud explosion and discovered their Range Rover engulfed in flames.The incident occurred last Saturday and was confirmed by Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube, who reported it as a case of malicious damage to property.The police are appealing for any information that could lead to the suspect's arrest.A family member recounted that the explosion caused their dogs to bark, prompting Thembinkosi to look out the window. He saw a man standing near the car, which had a ball of fire on its bonnet.Thembinkosi's scream frightened the man away. Despite their efforts to extinguish the fire, the car was completely destroyed. The Fire Brigade responded quickly but could not save the vehicle.The police are asking anyone with information to contact the nearest police station.