Msendami to sign for SA side

by Staff reporter
21 Jun 2024 at 11:09hrs | Views
A South African PSL team has successfully signed Daniel Msendami, a standout player from Botswana's Jwaneng Galaxy, beating out top clubs Simba SC and TP Mazembe.

Msendami, a Zimbabwean international and former Highlanders fringe player, was instrumental in Galaxy's recent successes, including their Orange FA Cup victory where he was named Player of the Tournament. His impressive 2023/24 season saw him contribute to 28 goals, with 12 goals and 16 assists, making him a top contender for the Botswana Premier League Player of the Season award.

Msendami's contract with Galaxy ends this month, and his coach, Morena Ramoreboli, expressed support for Msendami's move if it enhances his development. Indications are that Msendami has agreed to join Marumo Gallants in South Africa.

Gallants, despite being relegated last season, are attempting to acquire Moroka Swallows' status to compete in the DStv Premiership next season.

Ramoreboli emphasized his hope that Msendami's new environment will aid in his growth as a player.

Source - bmetro
More on: #Msendami, #Sign

