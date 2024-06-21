How Highlanders let a gem slip through their fingers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Published by Sunday News on June 18, 2023, this story chronicles the remarkable rise of Daniel Msendami from a promising young talent at Highlanders Football Club to a sought-after player across the African continent and a key member of the national soccer team.In 2018, before turning 18, Msendami was promoted to Highlanders' first team by club legend Madinda Ndlovu. Despite early promise, he was loaned out to ZPC Hwange and Vumbachikwe, a move that eventually led to his transfer to Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy in August 2022. Msendami's time at Galaxy has been highly successful, with the winger playing a crucial role in their Premiership title win during his debut season, contributing 7 goals and 11 assists in 25 league appearances.Msendami's talent quickly attracted attention from South African clubs, including Supersport United. His coach at Galaxy, Morena Ramoreboli, and his former youth coach Dumaza Dube both praised his potential and work ethic. Ramoreboli believes Msendami could surpass the achievements of notable players like Khama Billiat if he remains disciplined and hardworking.Despite being overlooked by Highlanders in the past, Msendami harbors no resentment, instead focusing on his development and success. His transfer to Galaxy, initially on loan and later permanent for US$12,000, proved to be a turning point in his career. As his star continues to rise, Highlanders could benefit from a 30 percent share of any future transfer fee should Msendami move to a bigger league, potentially bypassing the opportunity to play in the CAF Champions League with Galaxy.This retrospective captures the journey of Msendami, highlighting the missed opportunity by Highlanders and the player's perseverance and growth, which have led to his current status as a rising star in African football.