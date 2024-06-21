Zimbabwean accountant dumps Mzansi celebrity wife

News / National

by Staff reporter

South African singer Busisiwe "Bucie" Nqwiliso is heading for divorce from her husband, Zimbabwean chartered accountant Lucky Nhlanhla Nkomo.Married since 2016, the couple, who have three children together, are parting ways due to irreconcilable differences influenced by external factors.According to Sunday World, Nkomo filed for divorce because of Bucie's reliance on her friends' advice and a lack of meaningful communication between them.As part of their divorce arrangement, Nkomo will have custody of the children, with Bucie allowed to visit them as agreed. The couple has also decided that Bucie will keep their property in Roodepoort, and each will retain their own vehicles and furniture.This news coincides with Bucie's return to the music industry after a hiatus during which she focused on building her record label, Bucie Pty Ltd. Known for her 2009 hit "Superman," produced by DJ Black Coffee, Bucie expressed her excitement about resuming her music career and supporting emerging artists through her label.