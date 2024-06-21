Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pastor gets 12-yr-old stepdaughter pregnant

by Staff reporter
21 Jun 2024 at 11:11hrs | Views
A pastor who has been on the run after he reportedly raped and impregnated his 12-year-old stepdaughter has been arrested at his hideout in Beitbridge, Matabeleland South Province.

The 41-year-old man of the cloth whose name is held for ethical reasons is from Victoria Falls in Matabeleland North Province and was staying with his wife and the 12-year-old stepchild.

A source close to investigations said the man allegedly started sexually attacking the minor in January this year and turned her into a sex slave. The man would attack her whenever his wife had gone somewhere. The source further said the man would issue death threats to her whenever he was about to sexually attack her.

"The pastor would place the knife under the pillow when he was about to sexually attack her on his matrimonial bed. After every sexual attack, he would threaten to stab her to death if ever she disclosed the ordeal to anyone," said the source.

The alleged rape ordeal came to light when the minor started to vomit and suffered stomach cramps.

"Her concerned mother rushed her to the hospital where she was medically examined and pregnancy tests were done. It was discovered that she was two months pregnant. She quizzed her about who impregnated her. The girl revealed that she was raped by her stepdad on several occasions," said the source.

On 26 May, the mother of the minor confronted her husband over the matter, and on the same day, he deserted his home and went into hiding.

After a week, he allegedly sent his wife a string of WhatsApp audio messages confessing that he sexually attacked his stepdaughter, said the source. He also issued an apology, claiming demons pushed him to commit the crime.

"He sent his wife a string of WhatsApp messages begging her to accept his apology. He laid the blame on evil spirits claiming they pushed him to commit the crime," said the source.

His wife reported the incident to the police. In the messages to his wife, he claimed he had crossed the border to Zambia to "cool off", promising to come back and hand over himself to the police.

However, detectives swooped on him on Tuesday in Beitbridge, about 755 km away, leading to suspicion that he wanted to flee to South Africa. Matabeleland North Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the incident.

"Whenever a child is sexually violated parents or guardians should not resort to kangaroo courts or sweep the rape ordeal under the carpet in a bid to protect the alleged offender. But they should emulate what the mother of the victim did and report the case to the police," said Insp Banda.


Source - bmetro
More on: #Pastor, #Court, #Arrested

Comments


Must Read

Chimombe, Mpofu to turn state witnesses against Chivayo?

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Chivayo's accomplices leave ZACC offices without being interviewed

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Man sells lover's car to raise lobola for another woman

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

'Not possible to give the DA deputy president post'

2 hrs ago | 373 Views

Tackling Zimbabwe's property price surge

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe improves on budget transparency ranking

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

MK Party emboldened by arrest of Ramaphosa linked IEC official on fraud charge

4 hrs ago | 366 Views

Chivayo currently in Harare, Zacc badly looking for him

5 hrs ago | 740 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu to hand themselves to ZACC today

5 hrs ago | 385 Views

Ramaphosa implicated in a tender for pals scandal

6 hrs ago | 597 Views

Zimbabwe has lost over 800MW at Kariba

6 hrs ago | 286 Views

Harare commission granted a warrant for search and seizure

6 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa on exemption permits safe for now

6 hrs ago | 225 Views

Dembare's struggles in front of goal persists

6 hrs ago | 110 Views

Harare man defrauds friend of US$340,000

6 hrs ago | 289 Views

Fresh push to drive intra-Sadc trade

6 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe awaits funding to launch food aid

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa aiming to leverage on the upcoming war veterans congress

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

UZ student jailed 4 years for theft

6 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe border police intercept 10 pistols in hearse

6 hrs ago | 432 Views

Lifeline for Bulawayo ex-prisoners

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Ingwebu seeks bill payment holiday

6 hrs ago | 53 Views

Bulawayo calls for information that attracts investors

6 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe's Lock brothers notch biggest career win

6 hrs ago | 58 Views

Sibanda emerges as the hero for Highlanders

6 hrs ago | 89 Views

Chaos mars Caps United win

6 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe referees for Cosafa Cup

6 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa commends Zimbabwe's infrastructure development progress

6 hrs ago | 43 Views

Marvin Sibanda scores again as Bosso beat Hwange

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

Warriors squad chopped and changed in 24 hours

6 hrs ago | 181 Views

ZACC's X account hacked

6 hrs ago | 76 Views

Injuries as municipal police, vendors

6 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe adopts a penalty points system for traffic offences

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe to seek global recognition for ZiG

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimra's new system speeds up border vehicle clearing

6 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe secures TB medicines for half a year

6 hrs ago | 13 Views

Fikile Mbalula's brother lands top job as MEC in Free State

21 hrs ago | 779 Views

Ramaphosa instructs Lesufi to include DA members in his Cabinet

21 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC issues deadline to DA for new Cabinet proposals

21 hrs ago | 1620 Views

Malawi swears in top comedian as vice-president

24 hrs ago | 1082 Views

CCC evicted from offices

23 Jun 2024 at 11:19hrs | 1261 Views

Zanu-PF hijacks food aid in Insiza

23 Jun 2024 at 11:19hrs | 365 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife's leg amputated

23 Jun 2024 at 10:48hrs | 2015 Views

Chivayo and Russia: Lessons from South Africa

23 Jun 2024 at 10:46hrs | 512 Views

Zimbabwean concerns over condoms cash drying up next year

23 Jun 2024 at 10:46hrs | 297 Views

Son blackmails mother over drugs

23 Jun 2024 at 10:44hrs | 412 Views

MPs demand answers over US$88m goat scandal

23 Jun 2024 at 10:43hrs | 344 Views

Top lawyer faces probe over businesswoman's estate

23 Jun 2024 at 10:42hrs | 528 Views

Polygamist seeks protection from wife

23 Jun 2024 at 10:42hrs | 315 Views

Zimbabwe's banks not ready for cryptocurrency

23 Jun 2024 at 10:40hrs | 88 Views