Mozambique and Zimbabwe are one

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa recently met with Mozambique's ruling party Frelimo's Secretary-General and presidential candidate for the upcoming October elections, Daniel Francisco Chapo.Chapo, the 47-year-old governor of Inhambane Province, is set to run in Mozambique's seventh presidential and legislative elections on October 9. During his visit, he also engaged with senior Zanu-PF officials, emphasizing the strong ties between Frelimo and Zanu-PF and the importance of cooperation to achieve economic freedom and peace.Chapo highlighted the need to address security issues in Cabo Delgado Province, where Islamic State-linked insurgents have been active since 2017. He stressed the importance of collaboration between Mozambique and Zimbabwe to combat terrorism and foster development.Chapo's delegation included several high-ranking Frelimo members and advisors. Zanu-PF's National Political Commissar, Munyaradzi Machacha, reiterated the deep historical and cultural bonds between the two countries, emphasizing their shared liberation struggle and ongoing economic cooperation.If elected, Chapo will be Mozambique's fifth democratically elected president, continuing the legacy of Frelimo leaders since the country's independence in 1975.