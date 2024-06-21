Kaindu prays for 'Devine Intervention'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders midfielder Devine Mhindirira's future with the club is uncertain as his contract is set to expire on June 30.Despite interest from Chicken Inn and former champions FC Platinum, Highlanders head coach Kelvin Kaindu remains hopeful that Mhindirira will renew his contract.Kaindu expressed optimism ahead of their match against Hwange, emphasizing the club's plans to retain the talented player.Mhindirira has been a key player for Highlanders, and losing him could be a significant setback for the team.Last season, Mhindirira dealt with a nagging injury and faced disciplinary actions for missing pre-season training.