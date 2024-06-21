Outcry over TTI clamping cars

News / National

by Staff reporter

Residents in Bulawayo are expressing concern over Tendy Three Investments (TTI) allegedly misapplying parking regulations by clamping vehicles, not just for illegal parking, but even when motorists are attending to breakdowns.According to reports, TTI personnel have been observed clamping cars where owners are simply inspecting their vehicles or attending to mechanical issues like checking fuses with open bonnets.A resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, shared their experience in a local WhatsApp group, recounting an incident where TTI swiftly moved to clamp their vehicle as soon as they opened the bonnet to inspect a fuse. This has sparked frustration among residents who feel the company is overstepping its bounds.Stephen Nkomo, chairperson of the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association, acknowledged receiving multiple complaints on the matter and stated they are currently investigating further to gather concrete evidence.Similarly, Winos Dube, chairperson of the Bulawayo United Residents Association, emphasized the need for dialogue with TTI to address these grievances. Dube highlighted that clamping vehicles for basic maintenance checks undermines the community's trust and needs urgent resolution through engagement with the responsible parking management company.Efforts to obtain a response from TTI spokesperson Caroline Nleya were unsuccessful by the time of reporting, as she had not provided answers despite requests for written questions.Residents and community leaders are advocating for fair and transparent application of parking regulations to avoid unnecessary inconvenience and financial penalties for motorists attending to legitimate vehicle issues in public spaces.