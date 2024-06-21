Latest News Editor's Choice


'Mudenda, Tshabangu must be probed over corrupt recalls'

by Staff reporter
21 Jun 2024 at 11:23hrs | Views
Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) senator Felix Magalela Sibanda has called upon the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) to investigate Sengezo Tshabangu, the interim secretary-general of CCC, and the Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda.

Sibanda alleges that Tshabangu abused his office and had improper dealings which led to the controversial recalls of several legislators.

Speaking to Southern Eye, Sibanda criticized Tshabangu as an impostor and urged Zacc to take action under Section 225 of the Zimbabwean Constitution. He commended Zacc's chairperson Michael Reza for what he sees as serious efforts in upholding democratic values, citing recent summonses of individuals like Wicknell Chivayo and others as evidence of the commission's commitment.

Sibanda highlighted concerns over Tshabangu and Mudenda's alleged collaboration to undermine parliamentary democracy, accusing them of working together to manipulate political processes within CCC. He pointed out instances where Tshabangu's actions purportedly contradicted the interests of CCC as a political party.

Additionally, Sibanda called for Mudenda to be investigated for endorsing Tshabangu's appointments and other decisions that he claims were not in the best interests of democratic governance. He cited examples such as the controversial reversal of parliamentary committee leadership appointments as evidence of collusion between Mudenda and Tshabangu.

Sibanda concluded by urging Zacc to summon both Tshabangu and Mudenda to clarify their roles in what he perceives as questionable dealings, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in political and parliamentary affairs in Zimbabwe.


Source - southern eye

