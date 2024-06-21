Police hunt for driver who crashed into School wall

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Bulawayo are searching for an unidentified Tshova Mubaiwa kombi driver who fled after crashing his vehicle into the precast wall of Mpopoma High School and a fowl run. The accident occurred early Thursday morning, with the kombi traveling from the city center to Cowdray Park and carrying four passengers.Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube stated that investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the accident and locate the driver, who faces negligent driving charges. He appealed to the public for any information on the driver's whereabouts.At the scene, witnesses described the kombi speeding before colliding with the school's wall. An ambulance transported the injured passengers and conductor to the hospital, while shocked onlookers, including teachers and students from Mpopoma High School, observed the aftermath.Mr. Patrick Mahachi, a school security guard who witnessed the crash, recounted that one passenger sustained a broken leg. The incident prompted the attendance of Bulawayo's chief fire officer, Mr. Nhlanganiso Moyo, whose team ensured the safe removal of the kombi from the site to prevent further risks like fire outbreaks.This incident coincides with ongoing debates over the minimum age for driving public service vehicles in Zimbabwe, with proposals to raise it from 25 to 30 years receiving support from the Zimbabwe Passenger Transport Organisation (ZPTO). Additionally, plans for deploying CCTV cameras for surveillance and automated ticketing systems are underway to enhance road safety management.According to the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, road accidents occur every 15 minutes in the country, resulting in approximately 150 fatalities per month. Annually, Zimbabwe loses about US$406 million due to hospitalizations caused by road accident injuries.