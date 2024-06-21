CIO director general confront Chivayo?

News / National

by Staff reporter

Wicknell Chivayo, a controversial Zimbabwean tycoon with ties to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, recently made serious corruption allegations involving a US$40 million tender awarded by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec).According to a report by the Zimbabwe Independent, Chivayo suggested in a social media video that high-ranking officials within Zimbabwe's intelligence agency may have been involved in the deal. His claims have triggered responses from national security officials and scrutiny from anti-corruption bodies.Chivayo denied reports that he was summoned by security chiefs but admitted to apologizing publicly for his statements implicating officials. He clarified that the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) director general did not confront him, contrary to media reports alleging otherwise. However, sources indicated that Chivayo was indeed engaged by top security officials over his allegations, with threats of legal action for defamation and restrictions on his access to government premises.The businessman rose to prominence years ago after securing a controversial deal with Zesa Holdings, the state power utility, which sparked parliamentary scrutiny. Recently, reports surfaced alleging that Chivayo and his associates inflated bills by up to 235% in the Zec tender for electoral materials, including biometric voter registration kits for the 2023 general elections.Chivayo's past controversies include a legal battle over a multi-million-dollar solar project tender awarded to his company, Intratrek, by Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC). Despite contractual disputes and accusations of non-performance, the Supreme Court eventually ruled in favor of ZPC in overturning a previous High Court decision that favored Chivayo.Amidst ongoing controversies and legal challenges, including bans on accessing government institutions and restrictions allegedly imposed by President Mnangagwa's office, Chivayo remains a polarizing figure in Zimbabwean business and political circles.