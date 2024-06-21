UZ driver breaks into Interpol offices

News / National

by Staff reporter

Whitemore Tafadzwa Kakono, a 52-year-old driver employed at the University of Zimbabwe, was recently brought before Harare magistrate Caroline Matanga for unlawfully entering the Interpol Regional Bureau in Harare.The incident allegedly occurred when Kakono entered the Interpol yard, unlocked the main entrance door, and proceeded to ransack several offices on the second floor after forcing open a window. These actions were reportedly captured on security cameras.The complainant, represented by Obediah Mpofu, reported the incident after discovering the break-in upon returning to work the following day.Kakono was subsequently arrested on Monday at his workplace following investigations.Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi presented these details, and Kakono was remanded in custody until July 8, pending further legal proceedings.