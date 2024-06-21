Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa to discipline his ministers

by Staff reporter
21 Jun 2024 at 11:30hrs | Views
Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda disclosed during a recent session that several cabinet ministers habitually avoid parliamentary business without providing explanations to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This revelation came in response to Dangamvura MP Prosper Mutseyami's point of order, highlighting the consistent absence of ministers on Wednesdays, which has become a recurring issue.

Mudenda indicated that the President would soon take unspecified actions against these ministers for their persistent absenteeism from parliamentary duties.

The Speaker responded, "I want to assure you Hon. Mutseyami and the House that I have written to His Excellency the President indicating the rosters of Hon. Ministers who appear to be constantly absent in the House, contrary to Section 107 (2) of the Constitution.  I want to believe that His Excellency the President will take the necessary action accordingly.

These included "The Hon. Minister of Finance,  Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Prof. M. Ncube; Hon. Dr. Mombeshora, Minister of Health and Child Care; Hon. O.C.Z. Muchinguri-Kashiri, Minister of Defence; Hon. M. Mutsvangwa, Minister of Women's Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development; Hon. Garwe, I thought I saw him here – Minister of Local Government and Public Works, I was advised that he was proceeding to Victoria Falls, but he indicated that he will attend to question time here.  Hon. B. Rwodzi, Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry; Hon. T. Mnangagwa, Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry; Hon. Dr. Masuka, Minister of Lands; Hon. V. Haritatos, Deputy Minister of Lands; Hon. Prof. Murwira, Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education; Hon. S. Sibanda, Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education; Hon. Mupamhanga Jnr, Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training; Hon. Jesaya, Deputy Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture; Hon. Sanyatwe, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage; Hon. D. Phuti, Deputy Minister of Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services; Hon. Kambamura, Deputy Minister of Mines; Hon. A. Gata, Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education;  Hon. R. Modi, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce and  Hon. Y. Simbanegavi, Deputy Minister of Energy and Power Development."

Source - newzimbabwe

