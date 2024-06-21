Zimbabwe Warriors drop 7 places on FIFA Rankings

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's senior men's football team, the Warriors, have dropped seven places in the latest FIFA rankings following their recent poor performance in the CAF World Cup Qualifiers.They lost to Lesotho (0-2) and South Africa (1-3), resulting in their current ranking of 129th globally. In Africa, they now hold the 38th position, down five places from their previous 33rd spot.Zimbabwe's highest FIFA ranking was achieved in 1994 when they were placed 39th in the world.Conversely, their lowest ranking was 131st in 2009.Meanwhile, Liberia has made significant progress, climbing ten places to reach 142nd in the rankings, their best position ever.