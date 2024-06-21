Zambia debates Mnangagwa's Kremlin comments

News / National

Zambia has urgently requested intervention from SADC and the African Union following what it perceives as an attack on its sovereignty by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.The issue arose after Mnangagwa's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which he suggested that Zambia's alignment with the United States posed a security threat to Zimbabwe.Mnangagwa sought support from Putin in defense, security, and food security matters.Zambia's Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe informed parliament that they verified the contents of a video and transcript released by the Kremlin, expressing grave concern over what they see as unwarranted remarks undermining Zambia's sovereignty.Haimbe emphasized Zambia's historical support for Zimbabwe, including during the liberation struggle, and its commitment to peaceful relations.He clarified that Zambia desires friendly relations with all nations involved, including Zimbabwe, Russia, and the United States.Haimbe highlighted Zambia's recent advocacy for the removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe imposed by the US and the EU. However, he stressed that Mnangagwa's statements do not align with Zambia's longstanding efforts to maintain peaceful relations.Haimbe reiterated Zambia's readiness to engage in mediation through regional bodies to resolve current and future disputes with Zimbabwe.The diplomatic tension between the two countries escalated following Zambia's 2021 elections, which saw Hakainde Hichilema assume power amidst suspicions from Mnangagwa's government regarding external financial support to opposition parties aligned with Zimbabwe's Movement for Democratic Change.