ANC's Nomusa Dube-Ncube rejects diplomatic post

Nomusa Dube-Ncube, former premier of KwaZulu-Natal, has declined an offer to serve as an ambassador.Her tenure as premier ended recently when the ANC chose Thami Ntuli, IFP provincial chairperson and former mayor of the King Cetshwayo District Municipality, as her successor.Dube-Ncube's last public appearance was on June 9 at the funeral of the late deputy director-general Zakhele Mnqayi, where she delivered a eulogy. Following this event, she did not attend the first sitting of the KZN Legislature as the outgoing premier, nor was she present at the inauguration of the premier-elect on Tuesday.According to a source from Scrolla.Africa, Dube-Ncube was approached last week by national ANC leadership regarding a possible appointment as an ambassador. She declined the offer, citing her reluctance to relocate outside the country due to her young children and widowhood. The ANC leadership respected her decision, acknowledging her esteemed service as ambassador to the Czech Republic before her return to the KZN Government in 2009.While some ANC leaders are hopeful that President Cyril Ramaphosa might invite her to join his cabinet, potential invitations are anticipated to favor those who supported his campaign during the ANC national general council prior to the 2017 elective congress.Efforts to reach Dube-Ncube for comment were unsuccessful, as her phone remained unanswered, and she did not respond to inquiries sent to her. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was also unavailable for comment.