Ramaphosa's step aside joke exposed

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Corruption-accused former minister Zizi Kodwa will remain a member of the National Assembly despite missing the swearing-in ceremony last week.

Kodwa is scheduled to be sworn in next week by Speaker Thoko Didiza, along with other MPs from the MK Party who also missed the initial session.

Kodwa was absent from the first sitting after resigning as the sports, arts, and culture minister amid corruption allegations.

Despite his resignation, Kodwa will continue to serve as an ordinary backbencher in Parliament, following his tenure as a deputy minister and minister in the 6th administration.

Kodwa's absence at the first parliamentary session last Friday, where he did not respond when his name was called during the swearing-in ceremony, fueled speculation about his future and his intentions to occupy his parliamentary seat amid ongoing corruption investigations.

This speculation arose after his court appearance and arrest for allegedly accepting bribes from a state supplier.

However, on Friday, Kodwa confirmed to EWN that he had registered as an MP last week and will be sworn in next week in the speaker's office.

Earlier this month, Kodwa appeared in court alongside his co-accused, former EOH boss Jehan Mackay, over corruption charges involving R1.7 million. Both were granted bail of R30,000 each.

Source - online
More on: #Ramaphosa, #Kodwa, #ANC±

