ZEC clears air on Chivayo rumours

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has refuted social media claims that it procured election materials from businessmen Wicknell Chivhayo, Mike Chimombe, and Moses Mpofu at inflated prices.In a statement, ZEC clarified that it had no contracts with these individuals and that all election materials for the 2023 Harmonised Elections were obtained through proper procurement channels, with oversight ensuring due diligence.ZEC challenged those making the allegations to provide evidence and emphasized that the actual costs were much lower than those rumored online.The commission also confirmed that the suppliers had no contracts with the mentioned individuals and there were no intermediaries involved in the procurement process.ZEC reassured stakeholders that all procurements were conducted transparently and appropriately.