Shop supervisor in court for rejecting ZiG notes

by Staff reporter

A supervisor at a Spar Supermarket, Panashe Takavarasha (37), appeared in court for refusing to accept Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) notes from a customer attempting to buy bread.Takavarasha, charged with two counts of violating the Reserve Bank Act, was granted free bail by Harare magistrate Ms. Caroline Matanga.The incidents involved two complainants, Precious Gracia Ngwenya and Sydney Chatora.On June 16, Chatora tried to purchase bread using ZiG at Spar Supermarket Market Square but was told that only United States dollars were accepted for bread.After pleading unsuccessfully with Takavarasha, Chatora reported the incident to the police, resulting in Takavarasha's arrest.