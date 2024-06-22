UZ student gets 4 years for stealing laptops

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tadiwa Delroy Chimutanda (24), a student who stole laptops from University of Zimbabwe offices and hostels, has been sentenced to an effective four years in jail.He was convicted of 14 counts of unlawful entry with aggravating circumstances by Magistrate Mrs. Ethel Chichera, who initially sentenced him to eight years. However, three years were suspended on the condition that he compensates the victims for unrecovered laptops by July 1, and an additional year was suspended for good behavior upon release.Mrs. Chichera emphasized that Chimutanda's thefts hindered other students' progress, as the stolen laptops contained final year research projects.Chimutanda, who was studying Aeronautical Aviation and was set to begin an internship with Air Zimbabwe, committed the thefts between March and June this year.The University of Zimbabwe, represented by Asset Protection Assistant Mr. Simba Mataga (44), was the complainant.Prosecutor Mr. Takudzwa Mutyavaviri successfully proved Chimutanda's crimes.