Zambian MPs raise concern over AFRICOM base in country

News / National

by Staff reporter

The presence of US Africa Command (AFRICOM) forces in Zambia has ignited a heated debate in the Zambian National Assembly, with lawmakers demanding greater government transparency.Concerns were raised about the implications of hosting AFRICOM on Zambia's foreign policy and its potential to strain relationships with neighboring countries wary of Western military presence.Foreign Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe asserted that AFRICOM's role in Zambia is solely to train troops for UN missions. However, opposition members, particularly from the Patriotic Front (PF), expressed skepticism.Former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo questioned whether the government would reconsider hosting AFRICOM if regional concerns, similar to those from Zimbabwe, were raised.PF legislator Mutotwe Kafwaya accused Minister Haimbe of misleading the parliament by downplaying AFRICOM's broader military objectives.Kafwaya emphasized that AFRICOM is responsible for US military operations, including regional conflicts, and highlighted a 2007 SADC resolution advising against hosting AFRICOM to avoid negative regional impacts.