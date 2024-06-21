'To hell with misleading social media reports': ZEC

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has this Friday describe as fake and misleading social media reports that it corruptly awarded tender to some individuals using inflated figures while confirming everything was done legally without bypassing tender procedures and prerequisites.In a statement issued by the Acting Chief Elections Officer, Ms C Ngandini, the electoral body therefore challenged citizens to bring sufficient evidence to substantiate claims that millions have been siphoned and shared by individuals proximity to those who wield political power or authority."We have noted with great concern social media posts and rumours circulating online, that are causing public alarm and dispondency and we would like to put it on record that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has no contract nor did it procure any election material from or through individuals being mentioned in the reports," Ngandini said."All materials procured for the 2023 Harmonised Elections were obtained in line with procurement regulations and there was due diligence as all tender processes were subjected to oversight," Ngandini added."We challenge all those alleging that the Commission (ZEC) has a contract with the three individuals to come forward and present the same," Ngandini challenges.Meanwhile, Ngandini said also publicly declare that the actual amounts used for the procurement of all the election materials were far less than the figures being circulated on social media and were (election materials) delivered on time.Ngandini confirmed that upon rigorous inquiry, checking and quizzing supplier about the allegations of third parties and association with the three individuals, the later (supplier) categorically stated that they did not have a contract with the former (three individuals)."Further, there were no third parties between the Commission and all election material suppliers," Ngandini said."Any statement suggesting a contractual link between ZEC and these individuals for the supply of the 2023 Harmonised Elections materials are inaccurate, misleading and mischievous and therefore should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves.Despite issuing and releasing official statements on allegations of corruption through supplying 2023 Harmonised Elections materials, both ZEC and the supplier are mum on disclosing the actual amount charged or paid for their contractual agreement.The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has been denounced by several commentators, general public and some Civic Society Organizations (CSOs) for allegedly conniving with the said individuals and corruptly siphoning millions of United States Dollars (public funds) using inflated figures.For accountability, transparency and integrity, the public therefore questioned the credibility of ZEC as a public institutions entrusted with constitutionally overseeing, managing and conducting national elections. The institution has therefore responded to all allegations of gross misconduct and tenderpreneur scam.