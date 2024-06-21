Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Manhize steel plant to create 150 000 jobs within 10 years

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco) in Manhize aims to create 25,000 direct jobs and 150,000 opportunities in related industries within the next five to ten years. Currently employing nearly 2,000 people, the plant has begun producing pig iron, a key steelmaking material. At full capacity, the plant is expected to generate $5 billion annually.

Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando highlighted the plant's phased expansion, which will see production increasing from 600,000 tonnes to 5 million tonnes per year. Disco project manager Wilfred Motsi noted that Manhize's iron ore reserves are estimated at 4 billion tonnes, with the plant already mining and producing high-grade pig iron.

Located at the convergence of three provinces, the plant will significantly boost employment and economic growth. The workforce will increase progressively, reaching 25,000 direct employees and indirectly supporting 150,000 jobs in associated industries.

The Chinese investors behind Disco have established extensive workshops and infrastructure, training local engineers and supporting various industries within an integrated industrial park. This includes collaborations with companies for producing steel products, wires for electricity transmission, bus assembly, and materials for brick and cement manufacturing.

Disco is self-sufficient in power, generating 70 megawatts of electricity. The company has also invested in community support, constructing over 20 modern houses for relocated families.

Source - The Sunday Mail
