Mnangagwa makes key appointments

News / National

President Mnangagwa announced new appointments to the Public Service Commission (PSC) and the Zimbabwe Land Commission (ZLC), effective tomorrow.Dr. Tsitsi Choruma, currently the Secretary to the PSC, has been appointed as a ZLC commissioner. She will be succeeded by Mrs. Sibusisiwe Zembe, née Nyoni.Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr. Martin Rushwaya, stated: "In accordance with subsection (1) of Section 10 of the Public Service Act (Chapter 16:04), Sibusisiwe Zembe (née Nyoni) has been appointed Secretary to the Public Service Commission, effective Monday, June 24, 2024."In a separate announcement, Dr. Rushwaya added: "Under subsection (1)(b) of Section 296 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed Dr. Tsitsi Rosemary Choruma as a commissioner of the Zimbabwe Land Commission, effective Monday, June 24, 2024."Dr. Choruma has served with the PSC since 2022.