Grain producer prices increased in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government has significantly raised producer prices for strategic grains and shifted to paying farmers exclusively in US dollars upon delivery to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) to enhance national food security. Effective immediately, the new prices are US$390 per tonne for maize and traditional grains, US$720 per tonne for sunflower seeds (up from US$696), and US$620 per tonne for soya beans (up from US$580).Previously, farmers received a mix of US dollars and local currency, leading many to sell to private buyers offering higher prices, which affected the country's Strategic Grain Reserves. GMB CEO Dr. Edson Badarai emphasized the importance of ensuring food security by filling up grain reserves and confirmed that payments would be made within 21 days of delivery.Dr. Badarai also highlighted the commitment to timely distribution of inputs to over 3.5 million smallholder farmers under the climate-proofed Pfumvudza/Intwasa scheme for the 2024-25 summer cropping season. The GMB has introduced virtual depots to streamline the distribution process and reduce transport costs, ensuring timely delivery directly to beneficiaries.