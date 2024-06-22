Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso in desperate bid to end drought

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Rodwell Dhlakama and his Hwange team face a challenging match against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium. Highlanders, under coach Kelvin Kaindu, have not won in their last six games, with their last victory on April 28 against CAPS United. Since then, they have only secured five points from a possible 18, resulting in a 28% success rate. Kaindu emphasizes the need for a fresh start and warns against complacency.

Highlanders will benefit from the return of left-back Archford Faira, who missed the previous match due to a family bereavement. Hwange, who recently parted ways with coach Nation Dube, have also struggled, with only eleven points from fifteen games. They hope to build on their recent 1-0 win over Green Fuel.

In other matches, Manica Diamonds face Dynamos at Sakubva Stadium. Dynamos have won only four out of fifteen games and have drawn eight, leading to calls for the dismissal of head coach Genesis Mangombe. They are on 20 points. CAPS United play Chegutu Pirates at Rufaro Stadium, and Greenfuel hosts Yadah Stars at Greenfuel Arena.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Bosso, #Hwange, #PSL

