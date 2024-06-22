Zimbabwe sets technical modalities for Starlink implementation

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe is on track to finalize technical arrangements enabling it to adopt Starlink, a high-speed, cost-effective broadband service, becoming one of the few African nations to do so. President Mnangagwa's approval has paved the way for this initiative, aimed at enhancing connectivity across the country.Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dr. Tatenda Mavetere, outlined that efforts are underway to expedite these technical modalities, including ensuring compatibility with existing network providers. The target is to complete these preparations within two weeks, with plans for a full rollout by the third quarter of the year.Acknowledging the President's support, Dr. Mavetere emphasized that licensing Starlink will significantly improve connectivity efficiency nationwide. She highlighted potential benefits such as cheaper backhaul access for operators in remote areas, where traditional infrastructure like fibre optics or cell towers is impractical.Moreover, she underscored the economic advantages, predicting increased GDP through enhanced e-commerce, improved government services, and higher tax revenues from digital transactions. Starlink, developed by Elon Musk, utilizes low-earth orbit satellites for rapid, low-latency internet connections, contrasting with older, higher-altitude satellite technologies.