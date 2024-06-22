Mnangagwa says Zimbabweans are embracing self-belief, pride

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has highlighted a growing sense of self-belief, ownership, and pride among Zimbabweans, emphasizing that the country's future development relies on its people. Speaking at the official opening of Madokero Creek and the commissioning of the Madokero Mall Phase 2 extension in Harare, he underscored the importance of collective responsibility in driving national progress.Funded by the Public Service Pension Fund and managed by the Public Service Commission (PSC), these projects exemplify the successful collaboration between the PSC and local stakeholders. President Mnangagwa emphasized promoting local talent, resources, and innovation, especially among young entrepreneurs, in national projects.He praised the efficient completion of the Madokero Housing Scheme and Madokero Mall under the government's 100-day cycle model, reflecting his administration's growth promotion policies. The President noted that over 2,000 people were employed, and 60 companies were engaged during the projects, fostering a robust domestic supply chain and enhancing industrial capacity.The government will continue to support projects that promote modernization and create smart living spaces, contributing to vibrant communities and economic growth. President Mnangagwa commended the PSC's significant contribution to the National Development Strategy and Vision 2030, focusing on infrastructural development to improve the quality of life for all Zimbabweans.