Chirumanzu chieftainship takes new twist

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
The Chirumanzu chieftainship dispute has escalated with the royal family filing an urgent High Court application to halt the appointment of Albert Nyamande Muzondo as the substantive chief. The Midlands provincial chiefs' council appointed Muzondo on June 6, overlooking Julius Chimbi Chigegwe, who claims to be the rightful heir.

Represented by chairperson Alois Rutunga, the royal family, through lawyers Ruvengo Maboke and Company, challenged Muzondo's appointment as unlawful and void. They argued that the selection process was unfairly conducted, alleging unilateral declarations and incorrect information provided during the meeting by Maria Muzenda from the Ministry of Local Government.

The family insists that Chigegwe had been selected as the preferred candidate in 2021 after the death of Chief Gerald Mudzengi. The ongoing dispute stems from differing interpretations of the Chirumanzu chieftainship's rotational tradition between the Mutizirapi and Nherera sub-houses.

The court application seeks to nullify Muzondo's appointment, reconvene the selection process, and ensure a fair consideration of all candidates before final recommendations are made to the president for the appointment of the substantive Chief Chirumanzu.

Source - Southern Eye

