43 homes to pave way for Old Gwanda Road

News / National

by Staff reporter

The construction of the US$150 million Old Gwanda Road, set to enhance economic growth, will commence in mid-July with the relocation of villagers affected by the project. The road, spanning 120km, is part of a "Built Operate and Transfer" initiative led by Zwane Enterprises.Vice-President Kembo Mohadi lauded the project as pivotal for unlocking the economic potential of the corridor, promoting trade, tourism, job creation, and improving local economies.Under the project, 43 homesteads will be relocated, with affected villagers to receive new homes including four-roomed houses, kitchen huts, and ablution facilities. Zwane Enterprises CEO Engineer Bekithemba Mbambo confirmed the relocation timeline, emphasizing the project's importance for regional development and empowerment.Local stakeholders, including Chief Khulumani Mathema and University of Matopo Trust Chairperson Professor Henry Sibanda, expressed optimism about the road's transformative impact. They highlighted opportunities for increased connectivity, development of educational institutions, and overall economic advancement along the corridor.The project aligns with Zimbabwe's National Development Strategy 1 and Sustainable Development Goal No.9, aiming to boost GDP and support national economic goals.