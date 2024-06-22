ZACC accused of shielding Wicknell Chivayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe police launch blitz on rowdy toutsThe Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a nationwide crackdown on touts in an effort to restore order and protect travellers. Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi announced the operation, dubbed "No To Touts," which targets gangs that harass, threaten, and coerce passengers into boarding public service vehicles and pirate taxis.As of June 20, 2024, a total of 410 touts have been arrested and are undergoing legal proceedings. The ZRP has coordinated with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to ensure that suspects appear in court without the option for deposit fines at police stations.Commissioner Nyathi issued a stern warning to public service vehicle operators and crews, cautioning them against employing touts. Operators found complicit in touting activities will face legal consequences. Similarly, pirate taxis or mushikashika vehicles using touts for illegal passenger pick-ups and drop-offs at undesignated points will be targeted in the crackdown.This decisive action by the police aims to curb the long-standing issue of touting in Zimbabwe's transportation sector, where touts, often associated with organised crime, have been known to intimidate and coerce travellers, sometimes resorting to violence.