Zimbabwe Sables coach not impressed

Zimbabwe's senior men's rugby team coach, Piet Benade, expressed dissatisfaction despite their 22-17 victory over Zambia at Lusaka Rugby Stadium. This win marked their second encounter in two months, following a previous 32-28 victory at Prince Edward during the Mwana Group Schools Rugby Festival.Benade acknowledged Zambia's strong performance and admitted his team's struggle to handle them effectively. He emphasized the need for improvement despite being pleased with the final result. Zimbabwe used this match as preparation for the Rugby Africa Cup in Uganda next month.The Sables are set to play Botswana in another friendly before the Africa Cup. Meanwhile, the Lady Sables also performed well, defeating Zambia 26-25, securing a second victory over them this year following a 19-17 win last month on home soil.