Macheso to sample new album in Diaspora

Staff reporter
Renowned Sungura musician Alick Macheso has announced an exciting lineup of shows in South Africa and the United Kingdom ahead of his album launch on August 2nd. The tour kicks off in Johannesburg at Baseline Newtown Music Factory on July 12th, followed by a performance at Madzonga Resort in Limpopo the next day.

Macheso will then travel to the United Kingdom for the Africa Music Festival on August 24th at Abbey Park Leicester, where he will share the stage with artists like Makhadzi, Tokky Vibes, Mambo Dhuterere, and Koffi Olomide. He concludes his tour with a closing performance at Kapital Venue in Leicester on August 25th.

Fans in the UK can anticipate hearing live performances of new music from Macheso's upcoming album during these shows. Normally launching his albums in June to coincide with his birthday, Macheso postponed this year's launch to August due to cold weather concerns.

"We can confirm that we have the album launch on August 2 at Alex Sports Club here in Harare," stated Tich Makahamadze, Orchestra Mberikwazvo publicist. Prior to the launch, Macheso will hold shows in South Africa and then head to the UK.

Macheso's music has been a subject of academic study, as evidenced by Vimbai Chamisa's thesis at the University of South Africa titled "Sungura and Social Identity: Narrating the Postcolonial Zimbabwe through an Analysis of Alick Macheso's Music." The thesis explores sungura music and its role in shaping social identity in postcolonial Zimbabwe.

As anticipation builds for the album launch, Macheso has been teasing fans with snippets of new music and performing extensively across Zimbabwe, including recent shows at Gulez Garden in Kwekwe. Details about collaborations and the album title remain under wraps, but fans can expect a blend of mature and refreshing music from the legendary artist.

