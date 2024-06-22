Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's banks not ready for cryptocurrency

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
At the inaugural Capital Markets Conference in Nyanga, it was disclosed that Zimbabwean banks are not yet prepared to fully integrate cryptocurrency trading, despite ongoing efforts by regulators to develop a framework for its adoption in the local market. The Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SecZim) and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) are collaborating on this framework to facilitate the trading of virtual assets, which encompass digital representations of value used for payment or investment.

Cryptocurrencies, digital tokens, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and other digital assets are part of this evolving market. Previously, the RBZ had banned cryptocurrencies in Zimbabwe, but due to the global market's growth to a valuation of US$2.42 trillion, regulators are now reconsidering their stance.

Fanwell Mutogo, CEO of the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe, emphasized that local banks are still in the research phase and not ready to fully embrace cryptocurrency trading and investment services. He noted the RBZ's interest in digital currencies, citing the introduction of a gold-backed digital token as an example.

Ranga Makwata, a financial analyst, highlighted the significant potential for widespread cryptocurrency adoption in Zimbabwe, driven by economic instability and the population's interest in digital currencies as alternatives to the volatile local currency. He identified regulatory uncertainty, limited infrastructure, and low financial literacy as barriers to full-scale adoption.

Makwata urged the RBZ and SecZim to establish a clear regulatory framework to provide legal certainty, consumer protection, and guidelines for the legitimate use of virtual assets. He stressed the importance of increasing public financial literacy, enhancing digital and financial infrastructure, fostering collaboration between traditional financial institutions and crypto platforms, and implementing robust cybersecurity measures to support the adoption of cryptocurrencies for economic growth, financial inclusion, and technological innovation in Zimbabwe.

Source - the standard

Comments


Must Read

Fikile Mbalula's brother lands top job as MEC in Free State

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Ramaphosa instructs Lesufi to include DA members in his Cabinet

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC issues deadline to DA for new Cabinet proposals

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Malawi swears in top comedian as vice-president

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

CCC evicted from offices

7 hrs ago | 607 Views

Zanu-PF hijacks food aid in Insiza

7 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife's leg amputated

7 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Chivayo and Russia: Lessons from South Africa

7 hrs ago | 384 Views

Zimbabwean concerns over condoms cash drying up next year

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

Son blackmails mother over drugs

7 hrs ago | 266 Views

MPs demand answers over US$88m goat scandal

7 hrs ago | 191 Views

Top lawyer faces probe over businesswoman's estate

7 hrs ago | 283 Views

Polygamist seeks protection from wife

7 hrs ago | 172 Views

Macheso to sample new album in Diaspora

8 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe Sables coach not impressed

8 hrs ago | 37 Views

ZACC accused of shielding Wicknell Chivayo

8 hrs ago | 92 Views

Chinese coal miner under siege in Hwange

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Bulawayo to spend US$10 000 per month to keep tower lights on

8 hrs ago | 53 Views

Founders High School acquires 72-seater bus

8 hrs ago | 129 Views

43 homes to pave way for Old Gwanda Road

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

Chirumanzu chieftainship takes new twist

8 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabweans are embracing self-belief, pride

8 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe sets technical modalities for Starlink implementation

8 hrs ago | 129 Views

US$450 million to repower Hwange Units 1-6

8 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe condom funding coming to an end next year

8 hrs ago | 69 Views

Bosso in desperate bid to end drought

8 hrs ago | 23 Views

Grain producer prices increased in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe deregisters Jimmy Carter's Carter Centre

9 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mnangagwa makes key appointments

9 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Manhize steel plant to create 150 000 jobs within 10 years

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabweans should now see it's corruption, not 'sanctions', causing their suffering!

20 hrs ago | 451 Views

Zim man steals 78 cattle from Botswana

20 hrs ago | 587 Views

'To hell with misleading social media reports': ZEC

20 hrs ago | 369 Views

Embrace nutrition education amongst schools; SIRP appeals

20 hrs ago | 31 Views

WATCH: Zambia calls on AU to intervene in its diplomatic dispute with Zimbabwe

22 Jun 2024 at 15:26hrs | 756 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger acquitted

22 Jun 2024 at 14:23hrs | 522 Views

Kapini endorses Prophet Magaya for ZIFA Presidency

22 Jun 2024 at 14:21hrs | 429 Views

Zanu-PF to construct provincial offices

22 Jun 2024 at 14:18hrs | 231 Views

Mnangagwa officially opens Madokero Creek Housing Complex

22 Jun 2024 at 14:12hrs | 482 Views

Bar patron mistakenly stabbed to death

22 Jun 2024 at 14:12hrs | 434 Views

Temba Mliswa turns focus on sports development

22 Jun 2024 at 14:11hrs | 370 Views

Berita officially divorced from Nota Baloyi

22 Jun 2024 at 12:38hrs | 559 Views

Zambia takes Mnangagwa to AU, Sadc over diplomatic row

22 Jun 2024 at 11:46hrs | 513 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors face grim Afcon draw

22 Jun 2024 at 11:45hrs | 193 Views

'Mysterious' bus dumped along Zimbabwe Road

22 Jun 2024 at 11:44hrs | 1080 Views

4 Zimbabweans jailed 65 years in SA

22 Jun 2024 at 11:42hrs | 458 Views

Robbers steal US$21,000 from Mukuru

22 Jun 2024 at 11:42hrs | 430 Views

Preparations for King Mzilikazi commemorations begin

22 Jun 2024 at 11:40hrs | 169 Views

Losing candidate continues with charity work

22 Jun 2024 at 11:38hrs | 101 Views