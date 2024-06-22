Polygamist seeks protection from wife

News / National

by Staff reporter

In Harare, Jaden Musvika was granted a five-year protection order against his second wife, Loveness Mungate, by Harare magistrate Johanna Mukwesha. Musvika alleged that he was subjected to abuse and death threats by Mungate, who reportedly visited his shop with four men late last year, threatening abduction and murder if he did not cede the business to her.Mungate was accused of forcefully taking goods from Musvika's shop on multiple occasions.In response, Mungate claimed that she visited the shop to demand money for their minor child's upkeep and criticized Musvika for being an irresponsible father.The magistrate, Johanna Mukwesha, instructed Mungate to cease harassing and threatening Musvika as part of the granted protection order.