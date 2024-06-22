Top lawyer faces probe over businesswoman's estate

News / National

by Staff reporter

Top lawyer Wilson Manase is under investigation by the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) for allegations of mishandling the estate of the late Sandra Jane Maisiri, which he has failed to finalize for over 22 years. Manase, appointed executor of Maisiri's estate, is accused of selling and renting out properties without consulting beneficiaries and failing to account for the proceeds, including funds from an offshore account.One of the beneficiaries, Tongai Mhlanga, escalated the matter to the LSZ after initiating an investigation with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc). The LSZ has requested a copy of Maisiri's estate from the master of the High Court to probe allegations against Manase. These include failure to account for various assets such as trucks, properties in Marondera and Harare, and a substantial sum in a UK bank account.The LSZ's letter also accuses Manase of collecting rentals from estate properties without proper accounting and of failing to conclude the estate's winding-up process. Mhlanga reported to Zacc that despite being entitled to a property valued at US$350,000 on Samora Machel Avenue, it remains untransferred due to suspected irregularities in property title changes.Furthermore, Mhlanga claimed that Manase sold another property in Marondera without distributing proceeds to beneficiaries. Attempts to reach Manase for comment were unsuccessful as of the latest reports.