MPs demand answers over US$88m goat scandal

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) is investigating Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu for their alleged involvement in the misuse of funds intended for the US$88 million Presidential Goat Scheme.The scheme, initially intended to supply goats, saw Chimombe and Mpofu allegedly using their company, Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming, to secure the tender fraudulently. They are accused of leading lavish lifestyles with the misappropriated funds, including purchasing expensive vehicles and luxury homes.The scandal has sparked outcry, with opposition members from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) calling for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's removal over alleged ties to the corruption. The controversy spilled into Parliament, where MPs debated the issue, although Speaker Jacob Mudenda stifled further discussion, citing ongoing investigations by Zacc.Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi defended Mnangagwa against accusations of surrounding himself with criminals, demanding concrete evidence to support such claims. Critics, including the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC), accuse Mnangagwa of presiding over a state where corruption and undue influence reign, highlighting concerns over the alleged capture of state institutions by corrupt individuals linked to the presidency.CiZC has called for a commission of inquiry to investigate the extent of state capture and corruption, urging Zimbabweans to unite against these practices to uphold the constitution and protect the country's future.Overall, the saga underscores deep-seated concerns about governance, corruption, and accountability within Zimbabwe's political and economic landscape.