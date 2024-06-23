Zanu-PF hijacks food aid in Insiza

News / National

by Staff reporter

In Insiza district, members of the ruling party Zanu-PF are accused of manipulating the food aid distribution process. Villagers have pointed fingers at Zanu-PF councillor Sindiso Ndlovu of Ward 17 for allegedly extorting $3 from each household under the guise of transportation fees for maize. This action directly contradicts government directives that state villagers should not be charged for accessing food aid.Opposition councillor Thedious Mguni from Ward 12 corroborated these accusations, highlighting the politicization of food aid distribution. He stated that Zanu-PF members collected money from households and selectively distributed aid to their party affiliates. Mguni further noted that a formal complaint had been filed with the police, awaiting their response.An official from the Department of Social Development confirmed the interference by Zanu-PF activists, who obstructed the ministry's efforts to use an official register of beneficiaries. According to the official, Councillor Ndlovu insisted on a Zanu-PF-centric distribution method instead of following established government procedures.Insiza South legislator Spare Sithole declined to comment on the allegations when approached for a response.