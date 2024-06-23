Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF hijacks food aid in Insiza

by Staff reporter
23 Jun 2024 at 11:19hrs | Views
In Insiza district, members of the ruling party Zanu-PF are accused of manipulating the food aid distribution process. Villagers have pointed fingers at Zanu-PF councillor Sindiso Ndlovu of Ward 17 for allegedly extorting $3 from each household under the guise of transportation fees for maize. This action directly contradicts government directives that state villagers should not be charged for accessing food aid.

Opposition councillor Thedious Mguni from Ward 12 corroborated these accusations, highlighting the politicization of food aid distribution. He stated that Zanu-PF members collected money from households and selectively distributed aid to their party affiliates. Mguni further noted that a formal complaint had been filed with the police, awaiting their response.

An official from the Department of Social Development confirmed the interference by Zanu-PF activists, who obstructed the ministry's efforts to use an official register of beneficiaries. According to the official, Councillor Ndlovu insisted on a Zanu-PF-centric distribution method instead of following established government procedures.

Insiza South legislator Spare Sithole declined to comment on the allegations when approached for a response.

Source - southern eye
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Insiza, #Food

Comments


Must Read

Mudenda rails at 'gutter press'

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Former CCC MPs involved in car accident

5 hrs ago | 535 Views

Jameson Timba and CCC activists to remain in remand until 27 June

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

Fancy cars for Zimbabwe's recently appointed Judges

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

Goats tender Mpofu speaks out

5 hrs ago | 769 Views

Prominent businessman being evicted from his US$1.5 million mansion

5 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Chamisa must come out clean, says Obbo Mandaza

6 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Bright Matonga arrested over theft

6 hrs ago | 885 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu PF politburo meets tomorrow

7 hrs ago | 189 Views

Chamisa undermined democratic principles within CCC

8 hrs ago | 260 Views

Parliament to investigate Zimbabwe's stateless crisis

8 hrs ago | 223 Views

Prisons force inmates to buy uniforms

8 hrs ago | 227 Views

Brito backs Magaya for Zifa post

8 hrs ago | 161 Views

Police investigating Beitbridge murder case

8 hrs ago | 113 Views

Beitbridge 'hearse' pistols: More details emerge

8 hrs ago | 355 Views

Chamisa's 'MPs' invade rural Chikomba

8 hrs ago | 408 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu fingered in another scandal

8 hrs ago | 170 Views

Man 'bedding' deceased friend's wife

8 hrs ago | 313 Views

3 arrested for smuggling firearms and drugs in coffin

8 hrs ago | 166 Views

Robbers shoot smuggler dead

8 hrs ago | 169 Views

Dark and Lovely products recalled due to contamination

8 hrs ago | 69 Views

No fine option for touts

8 hrs ago | 156 Views

ZACC to summon Chimombe, Mpofu later

8 hrs ago | 34 Views

Judge urges interpreters to adopt street lingo

8 hrs ago | 85 Views

Job Sikhala faces new threats?

24 Jun 2024 at 15:34hrs | 1675 Views

Zimbabwe lady Sables edge Zambians

24 Jun 2024 at 15:28hrs | 178 Views

'CCC struggles with Parly recognition'

24 Jun 2024 at 14:31hrs | 1478 Views

Confusion stalks Zifa as coach disowns 3 national team squads

24 Jun 2024 at 13:42hrs | 989 Views

Zambia does not need US military presence - MP

24 Jun 2024 at 13:29hrs | 1639 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife's health troubles worsen

24 Jun 2024 at 13:26hrs | 984 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu to turn state witnesses against Chivayo?

24 Jun 2024 at 11:24hrs | 1771 Views

Chivayo's accomplices leave ZACC offices without being interviewed

24 Jun 2024 at 11:17hrs | 1113 Views

Man sells lover's car to raise lobola for another woman

24 Jun 2024 at 10:41hrs | 657 Views

'Not possible to give the DA deputy president post'

24 Jun 2024 at 10:25hrs | 1948 Views

Tackling Zimbabwe's property price surge

24 Jun 2024 at 10:13hrs | 290 Views

Zimbabwe improves on budget transparency ranking

24 Jun 2024 at 10:08hrs | 162 Views

MK Party emboldened by arrest of Ramaphosa linked IEC official on fraud charge

24 Jun 2024 at 08:46hrs | 740 Views

Chivayo currently in Harare, Zacc badly looking for him

24 Jun 2024 at 07:38hrs | 2751 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu to hand themselves to ZACC today

24 Jun 2024 at 07:34hrs | 479 Views

Ramaphosa implicated in a tender for pals scandal

24 Jun 2024 at 07:07hrs | 1051 Views

Zimbabwe has lost over 800MW at Kariba

24 Jun 2024 at 07:06hrs | 513 Views

Harare commission granted a warrant for search and seizure

24 Jun 2024 at 07:06hrs | 454 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa on exemption permits safe for now

24 Jun 2024 at 07:06hrs | 556 Views

Dembare's struggles in front of goal persists

24 Jun 2024 at 07:05hrs | 152 Views

Harare man defrauds friend of US$340,000

24 Jun 2024 at 07:03hrs | 502 Views

Fresh push to drive intra-Sadc trade

24 Jun 2024 at 07:03hrs | 99 Views

Zimbabwe awaits funding to launch food aid

24 Jun 2024 at 07:02hrs | 69 Views

Mnangagwa aiming to leverage on the upcoming war veterans congress

24 Jun 2024 at 07:02hrs | 195 Views

UZ student jailed 4 years for theft

24 Jun 2024 at 07:01hrs | 347 Views

Zimbabwe border police intercept 10 pistols in hearse

24 Jun 2024 at 07:00hrs | 760 Views