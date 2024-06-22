Latest News Editor's Choice


Ramaphosa's ANC issues deadline to DA for new Cabinet proposals

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Sources within the ANC have revealed that the party has issued a deadline of 5pm on Sunday for the DA to accept new cabinet proposals.

The ultimatum comes after protracted negotiations between the two parties as they attempt to finalise the composition of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

According to the sources, the DA initially demanded seven ministerial positions, including portfolios such as Water and Sanitation, Communications, Minerals and Energy, Education, and Public Service and Administration as well as Health. The DA also sought to have John Steenhuisen appointed as Deputy President. However, after extensive negotiations, the DA's demand has been reduced to five ministerial positions.

"The ANC has made it clear that we are willing to compromise, but we cannot accede to all of the DA's demands," said a senior ANC source. "We have counter-offered with five ministries and believe this is a fair arrangement."

Sources also indicated that President Cyril Ramaphosa is contemplating expanding his cabinet to accommodate GNU partners, with some smaller parties potentially being offered deputy minister roles. "There is a possibility of expanding the cabinet to ensure all partners are adequately accommodated," added another ANC insider.

The negotiations come against the backdrop of tension between the ANC and DA over the past two weeks.

The recent public spat between Helen Zille, the DA's Federal Chairperson, and ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has exacerbated tensions. The disagreement centres on the interpretation of the GNU's statement of intent, with Zille accusing Mbalula of not reading the agreement correctly before signing it.

Adding to the strained relations are two high-profile racial incidents involving DA Members of Parliament. The incidents have sparked outrage and further polarised the fragile relationship between the two parties.

Ramaphosa is said to announce his cabinet on Sunday or at the latest on Monday.

