Zimbabwe secures TB medicines for half a year

Zimbabwe has secured a six-month supply of critical tuberculosis (TB) drugs for its public health institutions, addressing recent shortages that had severely disrupted TB control efforts in Harare and Chitungwiza.Dr. Owen Mugurungi, director of the AIDS and TB Unit in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, confirmed the acquisition of these drugs, ensuring that patients can now receive medication to last them up to one month, an improvement from the one-week supplies previously available.The medications, including rifampicin, isoniazid, ethambutol, and pyrazinamide, are now being distributed to health facilities, particularly those hardest hit by the shortages, such as in Harare, Ruwa, and Goromonzi. Dr. Mugurungi expressed optimism that this development will significantly alleviate the previous challenges.Stanely Sibanda, chairperson of the Zimbabwe National Network of TB Survivors Harare province, highlighted the difficulties faced by TB patients during the shortage, including traveling long distances to find necessary medicines. He welcomed the resolution, noting that it is a crucial step toward preventing TB-related deaths.TB remains a major health issue globally, with the World Health Organization reporting nearly 10 million new cases and 1.5 million deaths annually. Zimbabwe, with an estimated TB incidence rate of 204 per 100,000 people in 2022, is among the most affected countries.