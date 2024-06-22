Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimra's new system speeds up border vehicle clearing

by Staff reporter
38 mins ago | Views
The Government's introduction of an automated system to clear foreign-registered vehicles, known as eTIPs (electronic Temporary Import Permits), has significantly reduced congestion and improved compliance with customs laws. 

Primarily used by tourists and Zimbabweans living abroad, eTIPs allow for the efficient tracking and processing of vehicles entering the country.
Since its introduction in 2018, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has issued 502,815 eTIPs at Beitbridge, with a 95% acquittal rate, compared to an 83% rate using the manual system. Mr. Batsirai Chadzingwa, ZIMRA's Commissioner of Customs and Excise, highlighted the system's success during a recent visit by Parliament's Public Accounts Committee.

eTIPs can be registered online before arrival, reducing border wait times and allowing customs officers to manage permits in real-time. Despite these improvements, challenges remain, such as travelers failing to register online and providing false information. Additionally, there is ongoing abuse of the system by non-qualifying travelers.

To combat these issues, ZIMRA conducts compliance checks and has seized 173 cars for rebate violations and 325 for other infractions at the Beitbridge Border Post this year.


Source - The Herald
More on: #Zimra, #System, #Border

Comments


Must Read

Ingwebu seeks bill payment holiday

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Bulawayo calls for information that attracts investors

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe's Lock brothers notch biggest career win

18 mins ago | 1 Views

Sibanda emerges as the hero for Highlanders

21 mins ago | 1 Views

Chaos mars Caps United win

23 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe referees for Cosafa Cup

24 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa commends Zimbabwe's infrastructure development progress

25 mins ago | 8 Views

Marvin Sibanda scores again as Bosso beat Hwange

29 mins ago | 8 Views

Warriors squad chopped and changed in 24 hours

31 mins ago | 20 Views

ZACC's X account hacked

32 mins ago | 14 Views

Injuries as municipal police, vendors

33 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe adopts a penalty points system for traffic offences

35 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe to seek global recognition for ZiG

37 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe secures TB medicines for half a year

39 mins ago | 5 Views

Fikile Mbalula's brother lands top job as MEC in Free State

15 hrs ago | 655 Views

Ramaphosa instructs Lesufi to include DA members in his Cabinet

15 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC issues deadline to DA for new Cabinet proposals

15 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Malawi swears in top comedian as vice-president

18 hrs ago | 895 Views

CCC evicted from offices

20 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Zanu-PF hijacks food aid in Insiza

20 hrs ago | 327 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife's leg amputated

20 hrs ago | 1845 Views

Chivayo and Russia: Lessons from South Africa

20 hrs ago | 467 Views

Zimbabwean concerns over condoms cash drying up next year

20 hrs ago | 260 Views

Son blackmails mother over drugs

20 hrs ago | 380 Views

MPs demand answers over US$88m goat scandal

20 hrs ago | 280 Views

Top lawyer faces probe over businesswoman's estate

20 hrs ago | 478 Views

Polygamist seeks protection from wife

20 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe's banks not ready for cryptocurrency

20 hrs ago | 70 Views

Macheso to sample new album in Diaspora

20 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe Sables coach not impressed

20 hrs ago | 50 Views

ZACC accused of shielding Wicknell Chivayo

20 hrs ago | 148 Views

Chinese coal miner under siege in Hwange

20 hrs ago | 320 Views

Bulawayo to spend US$10 000 per month to keep tower lights on

20 hrs ago | 83 Views

Founders High School acquires 72-seater bus

20 hrs ago | 198 Views

43 homes to pave way for Old Gwanda Road

20 hrs ago | 220 Views

Chirumanzu chieftainship takes new twist

20 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabweans are embracing self-belief, pride

20 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe sets technical modalities for Starlink implementation

21 hrs ago | 178 Views

US$450 million to repower Hwange Units 1-6

21 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe condom funding coming to an end next year

21 hrs ago | 127 Views

Bosso in desperate bid to end drought

21 hrs ago | 42 Views

Grain producer prices increased in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe deregisters Jimmy Carter's Carter Centre

22 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mnangagwa makes key appointments

22 hrs ago | 1576 Views

Manhize steel plant to create 150 000 jobs within 10 years

22 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabweans should now see it's corruption, not 'sanctions', causing their suffering!

22 Jun 2024 at 21:50hrs | 472 Views

Zim man steals 78 cattle from Botswana

22 Jun 2024 at 21:46hrs | 651 Views

'To hell with misleading social media reports': ZEC

22 Jun 2024 at 21:44hrs | 404 Views

Embrace nutrition education amongst schools; SIRP appeals

22 Jun 2024 at 21:42hrs | 32 Views