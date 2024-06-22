Zimra's new system speeds up border vehicle clearing

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government's introduction of an automated system to clear foreign-registered vehicles, known as eTIPs (electronic Temporary Import Permits), has significantly reduced congestion and improved compliance with customs laws.Primarily used by tourists and Zimbabweans living abroad, eTIPs allow for the efficient tracking and processing of vehicles entering the country.Since its introduction in 2018, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has issued 502,815 eTIPs at Beitbridge, with a 95% acquittal rate, compared to an 83% rate using the manual system. Mr. Batsirai Chadzingwa, ZIMRA's Commissioner of Customs and Excise, highlighted the system's success during a recent visit by Parliament's Public Accounts Committee.eTIPs can be registered online before arrival, reducing border wait times and allowing customs officers to manage permits in real-time. Despite these improvements, challenges remain, such as travelers failing to register online and providing false information. Additionally, there is ongoing abuse of the system by non-qualifying travelers.To combat these issues, ZIMRA conducts compliance checks and has seized 173 cars for rebate violations and 325 for other infractions at the Beitbridge Border Post this year.