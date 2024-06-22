Injuries as municipal police, vendors

News / National

by Staff reporter

A clash between illegal vendors and municipal police on 5th Avenue in Bulawayo resulted in injuries for about a dozen vendors. The raid, intended to enforce municipal by-laws on informal trading, turned violent when police confiscated vendors' merchandise. Injured vendors, who claim they were not given the option to pay fines to recover their goods, are calling for accountability and justice.Several vendors described the raid as heavy-handed and a violation of their rights. An elderly vendor, Ms. Esther Chimombe, suffered an injury and claimed she was not informed about fine payments. Another vendor, Mr. Takunda Simango, sustained back injuries while protecting his wares. Vendors for ED patron, Tendai Charuka, condemned the actions of the municipal police, urging dialogue and transparency in allocating vending bays.Bulawayo City Council (BCC) spokesperson Mrs. Nesisa Mpofu denied allegations of violence, asserting that the police acted lawfully and without physical altercations. She emphasized the council’s commitment to fair enforcement and the ongoing operation to ensure only licensed vendors occupy designated sites.The incident underscores the need for a collaborative approach to managing street vending, highlighting the challenges faced by informal traders in Bulawayo.