Warriors squad chopped and changed in 24 hours

by Staff reporter

In a span of just 24 hours, the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) significantly altered the Warriors squad set to participate in the COSAFA tournament in South Africa from June 26 to July 7 in Port Elizabeth. This sudden change left football fans confused, as a new list was announced late Sunday afternoon, just a day after the initial team was revealed.The quick alterations to the squad, which was selected by coach Jairos Tapera and his assistants, raised questions about the selection process and whether Tapera was genuinely in control of the decisions. Notable changes in the updated squad included the inclusion of Highlanders' goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi, and defenders Godknows Murwira (Caps United) and Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos).Fans are left to compare the newly announced squad with the team initially named on Friday to judge the changes for themselves.NEW SQUADGOALKEEPERSMarley Tavaziva (Brentford),Raphael Pitisi(Highlanders),Joseph Kaunda (Manica Diamonds)DEFENDERSShane Maroodza (Huddersfield), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Isheanasu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Tawanda Chisi (Manica Diamonds), Malvern Hativagoni (Bulawayo Chiefs)MIDFIELDERSJoey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday), Tatenda Tavengwa (Venda FC), McKinnon Mushore (Highlanders), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum), Donald Mudadi (Dynamos), Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United), Tinotenda Meke (Greenfuel), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum), Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum)FORWARDSMichael Tapera (Manica Diamonds), Never Rauzhi (Bulawayo Chiefs), Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum), Washington Mapuya (Green Fuel) Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday), Tatenda Tavengwa (Venda FC), McKinnon MushoreOLD SQUADGOALKEEPERSMarley Tavaziva (Brentford)Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum)Geoffrey Chitsumba (Manica Diamonds)DEFENDERSShane Maroodza (Huddersfield)Isheanasu Mauchi (Simba Bhora)Tawanda Chisi (Manica Diamonds)Thubelihle Jubani (Manica Diamonds)Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds)Dennis Nhongo (Bikita Minerals)MIDFIELDERSJoey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday)Tatenda Tavengwa (Venda FC)Leslie Kashitigu (Ngezi Platinum)Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum)Donald Mudadi (Dynamos)Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United)Tinotenda Meke (Greenfuel)Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum)Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum)FORWARDSMichael Tapera (Manica Diamonds)Never Rauzhi (Bulawayo Chiefs)Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum)Lynoth Chikuhwa (Highlanders)