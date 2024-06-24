Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Marvin Sibanda scores again as Bosso beat Hwange

by Staff reporter
24 Jun 2024 at 11:02hrs | Views
Highlanders 1-0 Hwange
Marvin Sibanda's brilliance ended Highlanders' six-game winless streak as they defeated Hwange 1-0. Sibanda scored the decisive goal three minutes into the second half with a superb first-touch shot from inside the box. This was Sibanda's second goal for Highlanders, following his equalizer in their 1-1 draw against Bikita Minerals last week.

The match's first significant action came in the 16th minute when Godfrey Makaruse's long-range shot was saved by Hwange's goalkeeper Wellington Muuya. Shortly after, Sibanda's shot from outside the box narrowly missed the target. Hwange had a chance in the 19th minute, but Prosper Mathe's shot went wide.

Sibanda almost scored again, but Hwange's defense cleared his attempt off the line. Raphael Pitisi made a crucial save for Highlanders in the 37th minute. Hwange had to make an injury substitution three minutes before halftime, with Gwift Mbweti replacing Mathe.

Despite creating more chances later in the game, Highlanders couldn't extend their lead, as Muuya made several key saves for Hwange.

Teams:

Highlanders:

Raphael Pitisi (gk), Brian Mlotshwa, Devine Mhindirira (Calvin Chigonero, 90mins), Lynoth Chikuhwa (Mason Mushore, 84mins), Mckinnon Mushore, Marvin Sibanda, Godfrey Makaruse, Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa, Brighton Ncube (Reason Sibanda, 84mins) , Melikhaya Ncube.

Hwange:

Wellington Muuya (gk), Jofias Mumpande, Rayton Maphosa, Lukas Sibanda, Sebastian Moyo, Kelly Shiyandindi, Prosper Mathe (Gift Mbweti, 42mins), Shepard Gadzikwa, Marseline Mlilo (Arnold Dube, 70mins), Pritchard Mpelele, Canaan Nkomo (Tendai Muvuti, 70mins).


Source - The Chronicle
