Mnangagwa commends Zimbabwe's infrastructure development progress

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago | Views
Under the Second Republic, Zimbabwe has seen significant infrastructure development, aligning with its goal of becoming an upper-middle-income economy by 2030, President Mnangagwa stated. During a tour of the newly commissioned Madokero Mall Phase 2 Extension, Mnangagwa expressed pride in the country's progress, noting the modern facilities rival global standards.

He emphasized the importance of unity in overcoming Western-imposed sanctions and promoting local industries to build a robust domestic supply chain. Mnangagwa highlighted that over 60 local companies contributed to the mall's construction, illustrating the benefits of fostering local industry.

The Madokero Complex and Mall feature contemporary architectural designs and sustainable technologies. Mnangagwa also commissioned the Madokero Creek housing project, which offers 148 units for rent and purchase, all owned by the Public Service Pension Fund (PSPF). The PSPF, established four years ago, has grown to exceed ZiG74 billion, investing in diverse sectors across eight provinces. This is part of the government’s commitment to improving retirement prospects for public servants in line with Vision 2030.

Source - The Chronicle

