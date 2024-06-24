News / National
Zimbabwe referees for Cosafa Cup
24 Jun 2024
Brighton Chimene and Thabani Ruzario are among the match officials for the 2024 Cosafa Cup, starting Wednesday in South Africa.
Referees have been undergoing training in Johannesburg, including on the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, which will be implemented from the semi-finals onwards in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth). VAR will also be used as a training tool throughout the tournament, with officials working behind the scenes to gain experience.
Top referees from Africa, including Abongile Tom of South Africa, Jerson dos Santos of Angola, and Peter Waweru of Kenya, have undergone VAR training. The competition will also feature five female referees and assistant referees, such as Moroccan referee Bouchra Karboubi and Zambia's Diana Chikotesha, who are preparing for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.
Cosafa referees' manager Felix Tangawarima highlighted the importance of VAR certification for referees in the region to ensure their participation in major continental and global events. He noted that Cosafa is leading the continent in VAR training, with three tournaments this year featuring VAR. This initiative aims to bridge the certification gap and enhance the capabilities of Southern African match officials, ensuring they are well-prepared for high-stakes matches. Cosafa plans to use 22 match officials for the tournament.
Cosafa Cup 2024 & VAR referees training
Referees
Sabelo Sibandze (Eswatini)
Lebalang Mokete (Lesotho)
Andofetra Rakotojaona (Madagascar)
Godfrey Nkhakananga (Malawi)
Patrice Milazare (Mauritius)
Mweshitsama Naftal (Namibia)
Keren Yocette (Seychelles)
Thabani Ruzario (Zimbabwe)
Brighton Chimene (Zimbabwe)
Ailton Carmelino (Angola)
Keabetswe Dintwa (Botswana)
Hillary Hambaba (Zambia)
Assistant referees
Estanislau Prata (Angola)
Lucky Kegakologetswe (Botswana)
Mohamed Ibrahim (Comoros)
Zamani Simelane (Eswatini)
Trywell Nyirenda (Zambia)
Pondamali Tembo (Malawi)
Aswet Teeluck (Mauritius)
Kgara Mokoena (South Africa)
Alex Lumponjani (Namibia)
VAR/Assistant VAR referees
Peter Waweru (Kenya) - VAR/AVAR
Abongile Tom (South Africa) - VAR/AVAR
Arsenio Maringule (Mozambique) - VAR
Souru Phatsoane (Lesotho) - VAR
Jerson dos Santos (Angola) - VAR/AVAR
Dimbiniaina Andriatianarivelo (Madagascar) - VAR
Letticia Viana (Eswatini) - VAR/AVAR (Female)
Ahmad Heeralall (Mauritius) - VAR/AVAR
Maria Rivet (Mauritius) - VAR/AVAR (Female)
Diana Chikotesha (Zambia) - AVAR (Female)
Celso Alvacao (Mozambique - VAR
Mohamed Athoumani (Comoros) - VAR
Bouchra Karboubi (Morocco) - VAR/AVAR (Female)
Fatiha Jermoumi (Morocco) - AVAR (Female)
James Emile (Seychelles) - AVAR
Source - The Chronicle