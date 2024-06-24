Chaos mars Caps United win

News / National

by Staff reporter

CAPS Utd 2-1 Chegutu PiratesWilliam Manondo scored twice to lead CAPS United to a dramatic 2-1 victory over newly promoted Chegutu Pirates in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Rufaro. Manondo opened the scoring in the 67th minute and secured the win with a header in added time after Gift Mwinga had equalized for Chegutu with a free-kick.The match was marred by a 27-minute stoppage due to protests from Chegutu Pirates' supporters, who were unhappy with a decision by the match officials. The incident caused chaos, with fans throwing objects onto the field, prompting police intervention. This behavior follows previous disruptions caused by Chegutu Pirates' fans, leading to concerns about future sanctions.Despite the commotion, Manondo's performance stood out as he brought his season tally to seven goals, just one behind the league leader. CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe praised Manondo's hard work and dedication. The victory ended CAPS United's four-match winless streak and moved them to sixth place in the standings with 22 points.CAPS United dominated the game early on but struggled to convert their chances. Chegutu Pirates' goalkeeper Tafadzwa Jabangwe made crucial saves, and their defense blocked several attempts. Chegutu also had opportunities, with Cleopas Dube missing a clear chance just before halftime.Chitembwe made tactical changes, bringing on veteran Devon Chafa to stabilize the midfield. Although Chafa was later substituted, his replacement, Blessing Sarupinda, contributed to Manondo's second goal. Mwinga's equalizer briefly gave Chegutu hope, but Manondo's late header sealed the win for CAPS United.Chitembwe expressed satisfaction with the team's performance and highlighted the importance of the collective effort in securing the victory.