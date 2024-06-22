Sibanda emerges as the hero for Highlanders

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders 1-0 HwangeMarvin Sibanda emerged as the hero for Highlanders, scoring the decisive goal that secured a crucial 1-0 victory against Hwange in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium. The first half was uneventful, with both teams failing to create significant scoring opportunities. However, Sibanda broke the deadlock early in the second half with a clinical finish that showcased his composure and skill, leaving Hwange's goalkeeper Wellington Muuya with no chance to save.The victory was particularly important for Highlanders, who had been without a win in their last six matches. They had earlier missed a chance in the 16th minute when Godfrey Makaruse's shot was saved by Muuya, and Hwange also had a near miss in the 19th minute with Prosper Mathe's effort going wide. Despite these early opportunities, it was Sibanda's goal that ultimately separated the two sides.Highlanders' coach Kelvin Kaindu praised his team's determination and tactical awareness, noting that they adjusted their game plan to counter Hwange's defensive approach. He emphasized the importance of remaining focused after scoring and commended his players for executing the strategy effectively. Kaindu expressed satisfaction with the result, believing it will boost the team's morale and confidence moving forward.In defeat, Hwange's coach Rodwell Dhlakama acknowledged Highlanders' superiority on the day and credited his players for their resilience despite the loss. He lamented his team's position in the league standings and called for a reassessment of their performance to address ongoing challenges.The victory marked a turning point for Highlanders amid a challenging season, providing momentum as they prepare for their upcoming fixtures. Conversely, Hwange faces the task of regrouping and improving to climb out of the relegation zone in the league standings.TeamsHighlanders: Raphael Pitisi (gk), Brian Mlotshwa, Devine Mhindirira (Calvin Chigonero, 90th min), Lynoth Chikuhwa (Mason Mushore, 84th min), Mckinnon Mushore, Marvin Sibanda, Godfrey Makaruse, Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa, Brighton Ncube (Reason Sibanda, 84th min), Melikhaya Ncube.Hwange: Wellington Muuya (gk), Jofias Mumpande, Rayton Maphosa, Lukas Sibanda, Sebastian Moyo, Kelly Shiyandindi, Prosper Mathe (Gift Mbweti, 42nd min), Shepard Gadzikwa, Marseline Mlilo (Arnold Dube, 70th min), Pritchard Mpelele, Canaan Nkomo (Tendai Muvuti, 70th min).